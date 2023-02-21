Xcel expects delays to restoring power if it goes out with upcoming storm

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As always, snowstorms have a potential to cause power outages and officials say this one in particular may take longer for your power to get switched back on.
Chris Ouellette, a spokesperson for Xcel, said they have hundreds of employees on standby to restore services quickly, but there is still a potential for delays due to potentially hazardous road conditions.
"One of the bigger concerns with the storm of this magnitude that they are predicting is if there are outages, that are encored because of this snowfall and the high winds, there's the potential that there just might not be roads that we can even pass through to get through these outages," said Ouellette.
Officials with Xcel also said that if you see a downed power line, do not touch or move it and instead contact Xcel at 1-800-895-1999. They also recommend that you keep your natural gas line clear of snow to avoid a potentially dangerous gas buildup inside your home.