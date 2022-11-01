Xcel pushing for more green energy on Chippewa Valley roads

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Xcel Energy is making a big push to go green, but what will that look like here in Eau Claire?
Brian Elwood with Xcel Energy told News 18 that Eau Claire gets about 33% of its energy from renewable resources, and they hope to hit 50% by 2050.
Elwood said the energy sector used to be the biggest emitter of carbon, but now it's the transportation sector. With transportation as the next biggest polluter, Xcel wants to focus on working with the city to have more green energy on the road.
"We're working with them on different charging stations, different pricing options, and trying to make electric vehicle charging easy and more accessible to all customers throughout the Chippewa Valley," Elwood said.
He added that 85% of electric car owners charge at home, and making charging stations more readily available and reliable will make it more enticing to switch to electric vehicles to better the environment. There is no exact date on when they plan on adding more charging stations and where.
Xcel also announced it will no longer use coal and reduce its carbon emissions for electric consumers by 80% by 2030 and carbon-free electricity by 2050.