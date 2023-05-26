YMCA brings back free 'Y on the Fly' summer program

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The YMCA in Chippewa Falls is making sure no child is hungry or bored this summer — for free.
The nonprofit organization announced its 'Y on the Fly' program earlier this week. This summer, kids can enjoy free YMCA mobile events every day for an hour and half at different elementary schools throughout Chippewa Falls.
The mobile events will provide kids with games and activities including flag football and volleyball. After the fun, kids are also provided lunch.
The activities and food will be offered at no charge to the community.
"We saw that gap in the summer. When school's not in like how can we make sure that kids have structured play and how can we make sure that they have food every single day and so that's where we kind of developed the Y on the Fly program and then built it from there," said YMCA Healthy Living Director Carrie Mathwig.
The YMCA partnered with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and the Feed My People Food Bank to create the program.
Registration is free and there is no limit to the amount of times kids can participate.
The program starts on June 12. You can learn more about the 'Y on the Fly' dates, locations and registration here.