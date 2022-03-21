You Ask, We Answer: How do Meteorologists know how much snow we'll get?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer is a common question.
Mark wants to know how meteorologists determine how much snow we'll get?
Many factors weigh in on how much rain or snow we get and the process starts with tracking the storm.
From there the Storm Tracker 18 Weather Team finds where and how much water is going to fall from a system. Next is to nail down what type of precipitation comes down, rain, freezing rain, sleet or snow.
If the precipitation is snow, we calculate a snow ratio to convert that precipitation forecast into snow totals.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer said the process is complicated because the temperatures from the surface all the way up to cloud level affect the size and shape of falling flakes and thus how much snow actually adds up.
"All of that is going to change as the snow event evolves. So, you've got to really go through a lot of steps to figure this out and it's very difficult to get that pinpoint information down in a short amount of time, much more than 12 or maybe even 24 hours before snow starts. That's about as early as we can start getting specific with this," said Matt.
In addition, the impacts change quite a bit from just small variations of snow, so meteorologists need to be able to forecast these pinpoint changes with greater accuracy for a snow forecast compared to a rain forecast.
That's because the difference between one quarter inch and three quarters of an inch of rain isn't a big deal as you'll need an umbrella or rain coat either way. However, that same amount of snow can vary from just an inch all the way up to 10" or more.
