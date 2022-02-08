You Ask, We Answer: What is being built on the corner of Highway 12 and Mayer Road in Altoona?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - This You Ask We Answer is a question many have been wondering, what is being built on the corner of Highway 12 and Mayer Road in Altoona?
The answer, a few things.
On the northside of highway 12, Curt Manufacturing is adding an industrial expansion and on the south side, a Kwik Trip is planned.
Curt Manufacturing's industrial expansion is already under construction while the Kwik Trip is said to start construction sometime this year.
Roy Atkinson, the Assistant City Administrator of Altoona adds that Altoona is in for exciting changes.
"The city of Altoona is one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Wisconsin. The development that is taking place here is a microcosm of all the great things going on in this city. So, this will add jobs to the region and it's just exciting."
