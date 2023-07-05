You Ask, We Answer: What is the best way to dispose of a pizza box?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer; Lenny wants to know 'what is the proper way to dispose of a pizza box?'
Trash or recycling? According to Eau Claire County Recycling and Sustainability Coordinator Regan Watts there is an easy way to remember.
If the box does not have an excessive amount of grease or toppings it can be recycled. If the box has leftover toppings, grease or gunk — it has to be thrown in the garbage.
Watts says it's common for people to be unsure about proper pizza box disposal procedures.
"I would say it's kind of a mixed bag. Recycling is really complex and rules don't apply across the board," she said.
Watts says the best way to dispose of a pizza box is to cut the lid off and put it in the recycling bin. That leaves the bottom of the box safe for the garbage can.
Besides pizza boxes she says her department has other recycling reminders.
She's asking people to not bag their recycling because it slows down the sorting process at the plant.
Another reminder — you can leave the lids on for number one and number two containers and bottles but remove the lids for jars and beer bottles.
