You Ask, We Answer: Why are horses in Irvine Park's zebra enclosure?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This edition of You Ask, We Answer comes to us from Renee. She wants to know: why are there horses in Irvine Park where the zebras normally are?
According to the Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry in Chippewa Falls John Jimenez, the zebras can't stay outside during the winter, so they're sent back to their owners for the winter. Irvine Park doesn't actually own the animals in the park.
As for the horses, they're not your average horse. Jimenez said they are Mongolian horses. Also known as Przewalski's Horse, they are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List.
National Geographic describes the horses as the last surviving subspecies of wild horse.
Four Mongolian Horses will be at Irvine Park throughout the winter in the zebra pasture, Jimenez said. When they'll leave hasn't been decided.
Park officials are hoping to have the zebras back next summer season but that won't be finalized until May of next year.