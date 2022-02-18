 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to
one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced
visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout
conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping
temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on
roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

You Ask, We Answer: Why are sheriff positions partisan?

You ask we answer

(WQOW) - The recent retirement announcements of two local county sheriffs are bringing attention to the races for their respective positions.

In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Dave asked why sheriff elections in Wisconsin are partisan.

UW-Stout professor Rich Postlewaite said that while state voters typically view the races as nonpartisan, the election itself is partisan due to the way it's written in the state constitution, and when the election needs to be held.

"It doesn't say that it's a partisan position, it says that they will be on the ballot at the same time as the president and members of congress, so all ballot positions in a November election are all partisan positions," said Postlewaite.

Sheriffs share the ballot with other partisan candidates for federal races, so they must also register under a specified party affiliation.

Postlewaite notes that while Eau Claire County Ron Cramer is a Republican, he would not have won elections without the support of some democratic voters.

