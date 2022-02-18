You Ask, We Answer: Why are sheriff positions partisan?

(WQOW) - The recent retirement announcements of two local county sheriffs are bringing attention to the races for their respective positions.
In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Dave asked why sheriff elections in Wisconsin are partisan.
UW-Stout professor Rich Postlewaite said that while state voters typically view the races as nonpartisan, the election itself is partisan due to the way it's written in the state constitution, and when the election needs to be held.
"It doesn't say that it's a partisan position, it says that they will be on the ballot at the same time as the president and members of congress, so all ballot positions in a November election are all partisan positions," said Postlewaite.
Sheriffs share the ballot with other partisan candidates for federal races, so they must also register under a specified party affiliation.
Postlewaite notes that while Eau Claire County Ron Cramer is a Republican, he would not have won elections without the support of some democratic voters.