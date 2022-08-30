You Ask, We Answer: Why are the lights out on the Phoenix Park bridge?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, a viewer wants to know why the lights have been out on the Phoenix Park bridge.
If you've noticed, downtown Eau Claire is a little darker. City engineer Dave Solberg said it should be an easy fix.
He said the city electrician believes it's an issue of the light's scheduling. They go on and off at set times and sometimes miss their startup time.
Solberg said they're looking into it, and will further explore what could be wrong if necessary.
If you have a question you'd like answered, click here.