You ask, we answer: Why is Altoona's fair called Cinder City Days?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - In this you ask, we answer, Steve wants to know why Altoona's annual fair is called Cinder City days.
The name "Cinder City" comes from an old nickname for Altoona, and it has to do with the city's railroad history.
"I believe that it stems from the fact that the trains would get re-fueled with coal and water back in the day when they were steam engines, and sometimes that produced a cinder from trains when they came through town," said Tyler Janisch, co-chair of Cinder City days.
Cinder City Days is held annually by the Altoona Lions Club. This year's event is special because it marks its 50th year. The event is happening Friday through Sunday with a carnival, parade, car show, free bouncy houses, live music and more.
