You Ask, We Answer: Any updates from the city of Eau Claire on the PFAS in the water?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's another segment of You Ask, We Answer. Thursday's question comes from Steve who's wondering, "are there any updates from the city of Eau Claire or the DNR on the PFAS in the water?"

When News 18 last spoke with the city of Eau Claire in October, seven of the city's 16 municipal wells were shut off due to PFAS, and as of now, they turned off one more well.

Ask your question here At News 18 we don’t just tell you the news, we listen to you too. That is why we created “You Ask, We Answer.”

With another well shutting off, Eau Claire utilities manager Lane Berg said the levels of PFAS have gone slightly up, but the city has taken steps to look into short and long-term solutions because high concentrations of PFAS can increase the risk of cancer, thyroid, and heart issues.

Berg said they worked with engineering firm "Gannett Fleming" to complete a groundwater modeling study, which he said was very informative.

"That (study) enabled us to make some changes on what wells were running to the absorption ponds," Berg said. "We're using certain wells as blockers to keep PFAS from getting to our good wells."

Berg said the wells that were turned off were still well below the DHS Hazard Index, but they took them offline as a precautionary measure.

If the demand for water spiked, Berg said they can turn some wells on while using a "blending" method.

"We can do something called blending where you take a well that has slightly higher levels of PFAS and you blend it with our other wells on the south end of our well field that have little or no PFAS," Berg said. "By blending it, it brings the concentration of PFAS down."

Berg said they are still working with Gannett Fleming, but some options they're considering are drilling new wells in areas of the well field that are not impacted or purchasing a treatment system.

Utility officials hope to make more changes before summer when water consumption and use is higher.

Berg said they measure the PFAS concentration levels once a week, usually on Wednesdays.

He emphasized our water is safe to drink and continues to encourage residents to use it, saying they're doing everything in their power to keep those levels low.