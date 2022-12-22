You Ask, We Answer: Are any local churches hosting midnight mass this Christmas?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - With just a few days until Christmas one viewer asked what local churches are holding midnight mass?
Most churches are holding services on Christmas Eve, with only a handful that will be in congregation at midnight.
Those include Sacred Heart of Jesus - St. Patrick's Parish. They are starting mass at midnight. Also in Eau Claire, St. James the Greater is also holding mass starting at midnight, and will have other services earlier on 24th. In Altoona, St. Mary's is holding a midnight mass as well as other services earlier in the day.
Concordia Lutheran on London Road will have a Christmas vigil starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday. Jacob's Well is also having an 11 p.m. service, among others earlier in the day.
Spirit Lutheran is beginning their Christmas Eve service at 10 p.m., as is Central Lutheran in Chippewa Falls.
In Menomonie, St. Joseph's Parish will be holding mass starting at midnight, as well as earlier services on Saturday. In Lima, Holy Rosary will meet at midnight.
Did we miss something? Email fbosk@wqow.com so we can add it to this article.
