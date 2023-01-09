You Ask, We Answer: Are hotels allowed to turn away locals?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time to 'make room' for another segment of You Ask, We Answer. Victoria and Rebecca are wondering, are hotels in Eau Claire allowed to deny renting rooms to locals?
The answer is yes. Eau Claire deputy city attorney Douglas Hoffer said there is no city ordinance that allows or prohibits hotel owners from renting rooms based on where guests live.
He said there is an ordinance that permits hotel owners to refuse accommodations on factors like non-payment, if the person is visibly intoxicated, if the max capacity will be violated, or if it seems like the person will engage in criminal conduct.
A hotel cannot discriminate based on protected classes such as race, gender, or age. Other than that, there is a level of flexibility of when hotels can turn away people.
"It's a very common practice across the country for hotels to have limitations on local use of the hotels," he said. "It's done primarily to limit the amount of drug and sex trafficking and other criminal activity that takes place in hotels."
Hoffer pointed out in 2020 in the city of Milwaukee, the council passed an ordinance that prohibits hotels from restricting local residents who wish to rent their rooms.
News 18 called six different hotels, and employees at two of them said they do not rent rooms to locals.
