You Ask, We Answer: Are low river stages cause for major concern?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This edition of 'You Ask, We Answer' comes from Sherry, who wants to know if we should have serious concern about how low the rivers are right now.
The short answer is: There is no reason for panic over low river stages in the Chippewa Valley.
News 18 spoke with an expert at the DNR, who said the impact of recent drought conditions on local rivers like the Chippewa or Red Cedar is no cause for major concern at this time.
This stands in contrast with some of the reports regarding the Mississippi River, which is relied on as a major supply chain route within the U.S.
Right now, the biggest concern regarding Chippewa Valley waterways is safety, especially in particularly shallow waters.
"For example, kayaking. It may make navigational opportunities and recreational opportunities for folks that want to get in the water, a little more difficult," Mike Rogney, a water management engineer with the Wisconsin DNR, said. "That means you may have to make sure you are wearing your PFD [personal flotation device], just planning ahead a little bit to see how you are going to navigate and recreate these bodies of water that may be a little lower than we typically see."
Rogney added it’s understandable that folks are concerned, but this year’s water levels are not too far out of the ordinary for what experts expect to see over a 10-year cycle, which will have natural peaks and valleys. The DNR will continue to monitor the situation.