You Ask, We Answer: Are people allowed to park cars on their lawn?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - One viewer is wondering, are people allowed to park cars on their lawn in the city of Altoona?
The short answer is no, but there's more to it.
Altoona Police Department sergeant Jake Henning said under a city ordinance, vehicles must be parked on an "improved" surface such as a driveway or a gravel parking pad — not just your lawn.
Under a different ordinance, Altoona residents are not allowed to own an inoperable vehicle, or what others may call a 'junk car.' It doesn't matter if it's on your lawn or in the driveway.
"I think part of it is the concern about leaking fluid and other stuff out of the vehicle," Henning said. "Otherwise, I think it's definitely part of the aesthetics, just trying to keep the community clean. Trying to make sure there's no rats or any varmints that are using it as a shelter essentially."
Parking a vehicle on your front yard or lawn can result in a $30 fine. Owning an inoperable vehicle can cost you a $213 ticket.
However, community service officers do try to work towards a resolution first, such as getting the vehicle moved or giving people time to make the car operable, rather than just citing them on the spot.
A similar law is in effect in Eau Claire as well.
