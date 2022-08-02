You Ask, We Answer: Are political signs allowed on public medians and boulevards?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - It's time for another segment of You Ask, We Answer. We're one week away from the August Primary, which means you're probably seeing more signs around town.
John is wondering, "Are political signs allowed to be placed on public medians, boulevards, and road verges?"
Political signs are popping up all over the Chippewa Valley, but they are not allowed on public medians, boulevards, and road verges.
Eau Claire deputy city attorney Douglas Hoffer said whether the signs are for a politician, garage sale, business, or directions to a special event, they're not allowed on public property.
"We don't look at the message and we don't, for example, treat a 'Vote Trump' sign differently than a 'Vote Biden' sign. Regardless of what's on the sign, generally they're treated the same," Hoffer said.
Although the city doesn't generally care about what's on the sign, they do care about the size.
"A business zoning district typically allows bigger signs than a residential district, which makes sense," Hoffer said. "You wouldn't want your neighbor to have an enormous billboard on their lawn next to you, but that might be something that's permitted in a commercial zone that has a number of businesses on a big thoroughfare."
The same rules apply to Altoona, except for how long a political sign is allowed to stay up.
"It's during the state defined election period, which is usually from when candidates declare their candidacy with their candidate papers up until when the election's over. And then once it's over, then you have two days after that point to take the signs down," said Altoona planning director Taylor Greenwell.
In Eau Claire, political signs must be taken down 10 days following an election.
"Every city is different as far as their sign regulations go. And we're always happy to answer any questions that someone has about our ordinances. We'd rather people talk to us. It's part of our job. It's what we're here for," Greenwell said.
Officials said if someone is in violation of the sign ordinance, they try to talk with the owner first. A citation could cost you a fine of $213.10.