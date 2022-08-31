You Ask, We Answer: Can a homeowner in Eau Claire grow a vegetable garden in their front yard?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time to plant the seeds of another You Ask, We Answer. Rhonda is wondering, 'Can a homeowner in Eau Claire grow a vegetable garden in their front yard?'
The answer is yes, within reason.
Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said homeowners can plant small vegetable gardens in their front yard so long as they still are consistent within a residential use and are not causing a public nuisance.
Once you start growing produce too large like tall corn stalks in the front yard, your home may have to be assessed for agricultural use rather than residential and you'll also be taxed differently.
"If you're using so much of your parcel for agricultural use that it no longer constitutes a residential use, and your taxed for agricultural purposes instead, that would be too much," Hoffer said. "Now that would have to be a very intense, agricultural use, and I'd like to think most people would know better than to take it that far."
When it comes to the boulevard in front of your house, city ordinances allow you to plant and maintain the boulevard as long as it's not vegetables or weeds.
Fountains and statues are also not permitted within the boulevard.