You Ask, We Answer: Can you bury a pet in the backyard?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Linda who's wondering if it is legal in the city of Eau Claire to bury pets in the backyard?
The answer is yes, with certain provisions that must be met. The Eau Claire deputy city attorney said it is generally permissible as long as people bury the pet deep enough to avoid creating a public nuisance by inviting scavenging animals.
Officials also said the burial must not create a significant risk of transmitting disease to humans or animals. The burial must also be an appropriate distance from streams and potable water supplies.
Pet owners are encouraged to consult with their veterinarians if these criteria cannot be met, or if they are interested in cremation services for their animals.
Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here to submit it to us, or send us an email at news@wqow.com