...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

You Ask, We Answer: Can you park an RV on the side of a road?

  • 0
Street Parking
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Matt is wondering if there are any parking rules for RV's or campers parked on the side of the street.

In the city of Eau Claire RV's, campers or any large trailers can be parked on the side of the street in residential neighborhoods. However, they cannot be left on the side of the street for more than 24 hours — just like all other vehicles.

Eau Claire Police Department Officer Ben Hundt said many tickets come from complaints from neighbors.

"The big thing is just be respectful and be mindful of the properties that you're around," Hundt said. "Generally speaking, if an RV or camper is getting ticketed it's because it's been parked in a place for more than a day."

Across Eau Claire County other towns and cities have similar rules.

In Altoona, street parking is allowed but vehicles cannot be left unattended for more than 12 hours before being considered abandoned. For the town of Washington, street parking of RV's and other vehicles are completely prohibited in residential areas.

Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here to submit it to us, or send us an email at news@wqow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

