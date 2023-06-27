You Ask, We Answer: Can you park an RV on the side of a road?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Matt is wondering if there are any parking rules for RV's or campers parked on the side of the street.
In the city of Eau Claire RV's, campers or any large trailers can be parked on the side of the street in residential neighborhoods. However, they cannot be left on the side of the street for more than 24 hours — just like all other vehicles.
Eau Claire Police Department Officer Ben Hundt said many tickets come from complaints from neighbors.
"The big thing is just be respectful and be mindful of the properties that you're around," Hundt said. "Generally speaking, if an RV or camper is getting ticketed it's because it's been parked in a place for more than a day."
Across Eau Claire County other towns and cities have similar rules.
In Altoona, street parking is allowed but vehicles cannot be left unattended for more than 12 hours before being considered abandoned. For the town of Washington, street parking of RV's and other vehicles are completely prohibited in residential areas.
Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here to submit it to us, or send us an email at news@wqow.com