You Ask, We Answer: Do you need to report your at-home COVID-19 test results?

(WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Clint, who wants to know if you need to report your at-home COVID-19 test results?
The simple answer is actually - no.
Since at-home tests have a reputation of being less accurate, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department cannot confirm a positive test result unless it is lab based or at a testing site.
Audrey Boerner with the health department said for those that test positive at home, there is no need to call the health department. If you have a health concern, she said to discuss it with your doctor.
Boerner added that while at home tests can be convenient, they are not documented in their system.
"We place more weight on the tests that come in from a community testing site or from a doctors office, because we know those folks have been trained in how to collect the sample correctly," Boerner said. "So, we have a higher confidence in those tests."
If you think you might want a documented positive test for the future, like if you need proof for exemption of quarantine, Boerner said you should schedule a follow up test an official site.
