You Ask, We Answer: Does boiling water remove PFAS?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this edition of You Ask, We Answer Debora wants to know if boiling tap water will reduce PFAS.
As you may remember, PFAS were first discovered in Eau Claire wells last July.
The answer to Debora's question though, is no. Boiling water does not remove these forever chemicals. There is some good news though. According to the Eau Claire City County Health Department there are ways you can remove PFAS.
The first is through granular activated carbon filters, also known as GAC filters. These filters are relatively inexpensive and can be found at most retailers.
Reverse osmosis systems also will remove PFAS from your water. This is the more costly option.
