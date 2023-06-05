You Ask, We Answer: Does Eau Claire have a curfew?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer, A viewer has asked us if the city of Eau Claire has a curfew — especially since kids will be out and about this summer.
The answer is yes.
According to the city ordinance — curfew hours are from midnight to 5 a.m. for anyone under the age of 17. Kids and teens can be in violation of curfew if they are in a "public place" or "building establishment" during those times.
Eau Claire police said the purpose of the curfew is to minimize the chances of something bad happening to children.
"The city of Eau Claire has an ordinance for curfew for juveniles for safety. It helps to protect kids from being victims of crimes and helps to protect the community," said Officer Ben Hundt.
There are exceptions to enforcement. Kids and teens are not in violation if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally — they are not in violation if they are past curfew for employment.
Eau Claire is not the only city in the Chippewa Valley area to have a curfew. Both Chippewa Falls and Altoona have a curfew of 11 p.m. The age for curfew in Chippewa Falls is 16 years old and Altoona is 17.
