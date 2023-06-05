 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

You Ask, We Answer: Does Eau Claire have a curfew?

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Eau Claire at night

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer, A viewer has asked us if the city of Eau Claire has a curfew — especially since kids will be out and about this summer.

The answer is yes.

According to the city ordinance — curfew hours are from midnight to 5 a.m. for anyone under the age of 17. Kids and teens can be in violation of curfew if they are in a "public place" or "building establishment" during those times.

Eau Claire police said the purpose of the curfew is to minimize the chances of something bad happening to children.

"The city of Eau Claire has an ordinance for curfew for juveniles for safety. It helps to protect kids from being victims of crimes and helps to protect the community," said Officer Ben Hundt.

There are exceptions to enforcement. Kids and teens are not in violation if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additionally — they are not in violation if they are past curfew for employment.

Eau Claire is not the only city in the Chippewa Valley area to have a curfew. Both Chippewa Falls and Altoona have a curfew of 11 p.m. The age for curfew in Chippewa Falls is 16 years old and Altoona is 17.

Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here to submit it to us, or send us an email at news@wqow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you