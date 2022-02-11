You Ask, We Answer: Does open enrollment impact your property taxes?

Local school officials are speaking out about confusion surrounding the open enrollment process and how that impacts property tax rates. Property taxes are based on the city where a person lives, not the school district where they send their child.
One local school district official said property tax rates and the open enrollment process have no correlation.
"It's really independent of the open enrollment piece, so property taxes are where your property is located. In the City of Eau Claire, you're going to pay for the City of Eau Claire, the Eau Claire Area School District, and CVTC," said Abby Johnson, the executive director of business services at ECASD.
The state's open enrollment application period for the 2022-23 school year began on February 7 and ends on April 29.