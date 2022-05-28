You Ask, We Answer: Does the city plan to redo Birch Street?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer, Michael said some roads in the North Hill area have been redone recently, and is wondering if and when the city plans to redo Birch Street.
According to the city's capital improvement program, Birch Street will be redone in 2024.
You can click here to see the what roads around town are being redone, and when. In green are the ones planned to be redone in 2024, but the map shows projects as far out as 2026.
Deputy city engineer Leah Ness said this is a working list, meaning the street rankings could change because of a number of factors like utility breaks, safety, and pavement condition.
Other notable projects that will happen around the same time as the work on Birch Street are Third Street and Dewey Street.
