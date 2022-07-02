You Ask, We Answer: Has Chippewa Valley weather changed over the past 50 years?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Has the weather changed in the Chippewa Valley over the past 50 years?
The easiest way to answer this question is to look at temperature and precipitation averages over that 50 years to get an idea of the short term climate changes in Eau Claire.
Looking back at the last 50 years, our average temperature graph shows that there has been a small increase in our average temperature, roughly 2 degrees, as shown by the salmon colored line, but year in and year out it has varied, as shown by the blue line on the graph.
We have had some hot years and we have had some cold years. This is only the trend of average temps since 1970. If we look at all the years that climate statistics have been kept for Eau Claire, dating back to 1893, we see there is almost no change.
We have had swings both high an low, but the average of the averages is basically the same.
We see a similar story for rain. In the last 50 years or so we have seen an increase in average yearly rainfall of a few inches. But when we look back to the beginning of records, we see there is only the slightest increase.
The more data points we have to analyze, the small the change in average is likely to be. It may seem like a big change in the last 50 years, but overall the changes are miniscule.
A friendly reminder that the difference between weather and climate is really just a difference in time. Weather is what the atmospheric conditions are and how they change on a daily basis, while climate is those daily weather conditions averaged and analyzed over a long period of time, usually a minimum of 30 years.