You Ask, We Answer: Have roundabouts improved safety at intersections?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer a viewer is wondering if roundabouts have improved safety at intersections in the Chippewa Valley?
Eau Claire County is home to 11 roundabouts, eight of which fall within the city of Eau Claire.
"There's two different types of roundabouts on State Street. There's a compact roundabout which allows truck traffic to traverse over the central island, and then there's a larger multi-lane roundabout at Lexington and State," said deputy city engineer Leah Ness.
The roundabout at State and Lexington was built in 2019. In 2018, that intersection had nine reported crashes. In 2020, it had zero.
State and MacArthur, and State and Hamilton were also completed in 2019. MacArthur had zero crashes the year before construction and three the year after. For Hamilton, two in 2018 and five in 2020.
Although the number of crashes increased, Ness said the severity of crashes has reduced.
"A roundabout intersection typically takes up a little bit more room than a signalized intersection, but it reduces the number of conflict points or points where vehicles can collide within the intersection, so it improves the safety at the location," she said.
Chippewa County has seven roundabouts, and Chippewa Falls assistant city engineer Bill McElroy believes they are safer.
"Along with having less conflict points, those conflict points are less severe," McElroy said. "So the number of crashes can be reduced up to 35%. Injuries in those crashes can be reduced up to 70% and fatalities of those crashes reduced up to 90% over a typical four-way stop or signalized intersection."
In Chippewa Falls, McElroy said Highway 124 and River Street had a total of eight crashes within five years prior to its completion in 2013, and 10 crashes in a five-year span after.
Again, even though there were more crashes, McElroy said the intersections are still safer.
"Throughout that time, when you look at the crashes, you have to look at the different causes of them, too. Is it distracted driving? Is it the sheer volume of vehicles increasing that could potentially increase crash numbers regardless of the intersection type?" he said.
Chippewa Falls city officials said people used to complain all the time about the roundabouts, but nowadays, they say they barely get any of those kinds of phone calls, and they even have people calling to ask to install more.
To find more crash data on these roundabouts, click here.
Click here to see all roundabouts in Wisconsin, including proposed ones.
