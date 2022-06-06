You Ask, We Answer: How are local street reconstructions paid for?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Monday's You Ask, We Answer James asked, “How is the cost to city residents determined when a street is redone?”
City officials tell WQOW that routine maintenance such as patching or filling potholes is all funded through taxes, but that is not the case when a road needs to be reconstructed. If it is determined a road needs reconstruction, the city pays for this through special assessments, which is charged to property owners based on the length of frontage they have on the road being done.
Those who own property along the road share the cost, paying for anywhere between 30 and 50% of the total cost. The city picks up the tab for the rest.
"All of the property owners along the project are notified of the project and the public hearing coming up," Deputy City Engineer Leah Ness said. "And they're given a preliminary assessment and that tells them what the estimated cost related to their property would be for that project."
Once property owners have had a chance to address their concerns at a public hearing, all special assessments must be approved by the city council. Once approved, owners then have the choice to pay the special assessment in one lump sum, or over the course of ten years.
City engineers also explained that there are two main ways of reconstructing a road that would fall under the category of being funded by special assessment. A complete reconstruction can be done for any concrete roads that need to be replaced, and a more cost-effective process called "mill and fill" can sometimes be used for asphalt roads.
In the "mill and fill" process, the top two inches of asphalt is milled away and a fresh top layer is laid down. This has the potential to extend the life of the road by about 15 years.
For more info on special assessments, click here.
