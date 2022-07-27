You Ask, We Answer: How can you get new stop signs put up?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you feel an intersection is dangerous, what can you do to add stop signs? That is what Amanda wants to know.
According to Altoona city officials, the first thing you should do is contact the planning department at your city hall or a city council member.
The city planners look at the intersection in question, along with traffic patterns in the area to ensure the signs are necessary. If the plan gets the green light they write it up as an ordinance to present at the next city council meeting.
If approved by council, the city engineer orders a sign to go up at its new location. This process is usually completed within 30 days.
"The biggest delay perhaps right now would be any material delays due to the supply chain, but I haven't heard anything regarding that from the supply houses on any shortages of signs or sign posts," said Altoona city engineer David Walter.
The process is the same whether you're requesting a stop sign be added somewhere new, or that a two-way stop become a four way stop.
