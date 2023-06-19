You Ask, We Answer: How do you know an unmarked car actually belongs to an officer?

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Denise is wondering: if you're pulled over by an unmarked car, how do you know it is actually an officer and not someone impersonating one?
Unfortunately, officials say those impersonations do happen, but Officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said it's not too common.
If you do feel unsafe, he said the first thing to do is to call 911. Tell the dispatcher where you are, that you're being pulled over, and they can let you know if it's safe to stop. In the meantime, you can let the car know you have seen them and begin to drive somewhere you feel safe, such as a well-lit public area or a police station.
"Turning on their hazard lights, just signaling to the officer with their hand, and then immediately getting on their phone if they haven't," Miller said. "If you call 911 it'll go to the jurisdiction of wherever you're at at the time and they can check immediately if a traffic stop is being done."
Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes added, you can always ask an officer for identification as well. He said all law enforcement should always be carrying their badges.
Officer Miller said if dispatch tells you you are not safe to stop: stay on the phone, follow instructions, and keep driving. They'll send an officer right away.
