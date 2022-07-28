You Ask, We Answer: How does State Patrol know if you're speeding from the sky?

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer Jason asked when State Patrol does aerial enforcement, how do they measure the speed of drivers?
Wisconsin State Patrol was in the skies over Eau Claire County Wednesday conducting aerial enforcement. This means a State Patrol pilot is in the air to catch people speeding, then tells troopers on the ground who to pull over.
According to officials with State Patrol, they can tell if someone is speeding by using equally spaced markings on the highway and a timing devise in the aircraft known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer And Recorder).
Officials said there are 400 marked aerial enforcement zones throughout Wisconsin.
State Patrol gave out 28 speed related citations Wednesday when conducting aerial enforcement over U.S. 53. They will be back in the skies this weekend, patrolling I-94 in Eau Claire County this Sunday.
Want your question answered by News 18? Submit it by clicking here.