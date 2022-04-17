You Ask, We Answer: How is Irvine Park pronounced?

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Arlene, but is one we at News 18 have received a lot of calls, emails, and even hand-written letters about over the years.
It concerns Irvine Park, and why we pronounce it as err-vin and not err-vine.
In 2019, News 18 dug into the family history behind the park, which is named after William Irvine, who donated the land to the city.
His great-grandson Douglas Irvine Richter set the record straight, saying his family name was being pronounced wrong.
"It’s kind of funny because I’ve been hearing it that way for a long time," he said. "I try to correct people when I can politely do it. It’s not something you just want to just go up to and shake them up and say look you’re saying my name wrong, but you gotta do what you gotta do. I think it’s time the public knows that this is Irvine (err-vin) Park.”
And that is why we at WQOW pronounce it err-vin park.
