You Ask, We Answer: How is it decided who gets summoned for jury duty?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer one viewer has asked News 18 why she has been summoned for jury duty multiple times, while some people are never asked to serve.
Susan Schaffer, Eau Claire County clerk of circuit courts, said the process is completely randomized.
It starts in Madison, where the director of State Courts learns how many jurors each county may need for one year and gives that number to the Department of Transportation.
The DOT takes the name of every Wisconsinite with a State ID or a drivers license and randomly pulls however many are needed, usually around 7,000.
Those names are sent to counties like Eau Claire where they will further randomize names when needed for a trial.
"We have no control over what we get," Schaffer said. "I totally understand what she's saying because I've served three times in Eau Claire County and my husband's never been summoned."
She said in Wisconsin voter registration is not a factor. If you're registered in the state the selection is arbitrary.
Schaffer added the court cannot summon someone more than once in four years. So if you have been summoned more than that, she said to contact the clerk of court office who can confirm you do not need to serve.
