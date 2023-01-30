You Ask, We Answer: How long do you have to clear snow from your sidewalk?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While it's been a few days since the Chippewa Valley has received snow, that doesn't mean all sidewalks have been cleared. Jon is wondering how long you have to clear the sidewalk in front of your house?
The answer is 24 hours after the snowfall. According to an Eau Claire city ordinance (click here and go to page 300), the owner of a parcel of land is responsible for keeping the public sidewalk adjacent to their property "reasonably free and clear from snow and ice."
But what if you don't? That is where the city inspections office comes in.
According to officials in that office, they will first leave a warning tag on your door. If after a few days the sidewalk still isn't clear, the city makes sure it does get cleared. But the property owner will be billed for the cost to do that.
Making sure sidewalks are clear is something Eau Claire doesn't ignore. This winter season alone, 175 people have already been contacted for not clearing their sidewalks. If you're concerned about a property that has not had their sidewalks clear, you can call city inspections at 715-839-4947.
