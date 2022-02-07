You Ask, We Answer: How much colder than average was January 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - January felt like a frigid and dry month for us -- and it was.
Eau Claire's average January high is 23.4°, with this year's average at 19.7°, which is a 3.7° difference.
January's normal low temperature sits at 5.8°, and ours this year was -1.8° for a 7.6° difference.
Eau Claire's average temperature for January falls at 14.6° but our recorded temperature this January was 9°. That makes us 5.6° below average for January of 2022.
Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities said Eau Claire didn't even get the worst of it.
"Pretty much everywhere ended up colder than average," said Hasenstein. "I would say Eau Claire didn't get the worst of the cold that we experienced in January. A lot of that was concentrated over Twin Cities and westward. Western Minnesota had it the worst as far as I know, but we were below average everywhere."
We felt colder thanks to a La Niña weather pattern that gave us cold Canadian air.
Another note to add is that December was above average by about 4°, but we also saw a very rare severe storm event with highs in the 50s for a few days.
Last January was no record breaking month, but it does rank as the 37th coldest January on record.
