You Ask, We Answer: How often are roads repainted?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from several viewers who want to know how often roads are painted, and if the road in front of Red Robin in Eau Claire will be repainted any time soon?
Leah Ness with the city of Eau Claire engineering department said city streets are repainted every three to seven years depending on state of the material, and the streets traffic volume.
Some Eau Claire streets are getting that facelift this week. Ness said more than 30 streets will be painted starting Monday, so you may be seeing some road work ahead signs on your commute as this gets underway.
Roads being painted include Craig Road, Brackett Avenue, and yes, Golf Road in front of Red Robin. Pending weather Ness said all these roads should be completed with new paint by the end of the week.
If you have a question you want News 18 to answer, click here or email us at news@wqow.com