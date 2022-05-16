You Ask, We Answer: Is Amazon coming to Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Chelsey said she's seen an Amazon sign at the construction site on Prairie Lane near Jeffers Road. She wants to know: is Amazon coming to Eau Claire?
The answer is yes. Eau Claire Economic Development Manager, Aaron White, said building a small-scale distribution site in town has been in the works for a while. A year ago the former FedEx site on Prairie Lane and the adjacent lot was purchased and plans were made.
He said it won't be a large warehouse or facility. Rather, the idea is to have box vans delivering to the immediate Eau Claire area.
"It's more like a last-mile type of distribution, where it's vans that are moving products out of this consolidated space to their final destination," White said.
He mentioned Amazon typically uses contractors for this type of distribution.
An Amazon spokesperson said the company intends to launch the site in June, and it will hire 50 to 75 part-time employees.
