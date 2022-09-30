 Skip to main content
You Ask, We Answer: Is Eau Claire getting a Baskin-Robbins?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Jerick wants to know if Eau Claire is getting a Baskin-Robbins? 

Inspire Brands, the company that owns Dunkin' Donuts also owns the ice-cream chain Baskin-Robbins. If you have noticed the lobby at the west side Dunkin' is closed, that is because they are remodeling to also house a Baskin-Robbins.

West side Dunkin employees told News 18 they are not just re-modeling the space but expanding in size. Store employees say they are hopeful the Baskin-Robbins will be open before the end of this year.

The drive thru at Dunkin' is still open during construction. A Baskin-Robbins is only coming to the west side Dunkin', not the Hastings Way store. 

