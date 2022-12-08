You Ask, We Answer: Is it legal to panhandle in Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Dave, who wants to know if it legal to ask for money in public spaces, an act also known as panhandling.
Officials with the Eau Claire Police Department tell News 18 that it is legal for people to panhandle on public property, as long as they do not block pedestrian or vehicle traffic.
However, it can be a problem to ask for money on private property. Eau Claire police officials said if someone is panhandling on a business's property, the business can ask them to leave. If the person does not leave, it is considered trespassing.
In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that panhandling is protected speech. Following this decision, the ACLU of Wisconsin sent letters to eight cities in the state with anti-panhandling laws, asking them to remove their ordinances, with one of those cities being Altoona.
At the time, Altoona city officials told News 18 that their ordinance recognized the constitutional right to panhandle, but set restrictions.
In 2019, the city council voted to repeal their panhandling ordinance in its entirety.
