You Ask, We Answer: Is Menards planning to build a store in Lake Hallie?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer segment, Eric was wondering if Menards is planning to build a store in Lake Hallie?

The answer is yes.

Menards purchased the former Shopko building in Lake Hallie off of business 53 and turned it into a distribution center, or what they call a fulfillment center.

They have been operating out of the center for about a year, using automated equipment to help package and ship e-commerce orders to their stores and customers.

But sometime this year, they also plan to start building a new Menards store, which will be located on land they bought behind the fulfillment center and Walmart. However, they are not sure of a completion date yet.

"Things are pretty chaotic right now with all the regulations and inflation and the ongoing pandemic of course," said Menard spokesperson Jeff Abbott. "The combination of having a fulfillment center plus a new store in this area should really be helpful in creating more job opportunities for everyone in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding areas."

They also plan to break ground for the expansion of their Lake Hallie distribution center later this year.