You Ask, We Answer: Is Menards still opening a new Lake Hallie store?

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - For this You Ask, We Answer, Theresa wants to know what is happening with the Menards that was supposed to be built in Lake Hallie?
News 18 reported in January 2022 that Menards was planning to open a new store behind the Walmart off U.S. 53 and Business 53. This would also be next door to their distribution center that used to be a Shopko.
Construction on expanding that distribution center started last summer, but work on the new store has yet to get underway.
Now, Menards is taking a pause on the new store project.
“With the current economic and political uncertainties, we have decided to postpone any decisions on a new store for another year," spokesperson Jeff Abbott told News 18.
Menards is headquartered in Eau Claire but has more than 300 stores throughout the country. Outside of Eau Claire, the closest stores are in Hudson, Rice Lake, and Marshfield.
