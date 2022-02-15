You Ask, We Answer: Is remote starting your car in the garages safe?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This You Ask We Answer brings a question about our cars; is remote starting in garages safe?
The answer is no.
According to Allyn Bertrang, the Deputy Chief with the Eau Claire Fire Department, even if your garage door is opened you want to keep your running car well away from your home so exhaust can escape into the atmosphere.
Once the exhaust enters your home you could quickly see a buildup of carbon monoxide.
Bertrang added that carbon monoxide is a danger to all forms of life inside.
"When that exhaust enters your home you can quickly get a buildup of carbon monoxide within your home that could be very life threatening to people and animals inside that home," said Bertrang.
Bertrang added that any type of fuel burning motor such as a lawnmower or chainsaw will also need to have its exhaust vented out into the atmosphere.
If there's a question on your mind you want us to answer click here or email us at news@wqow.com.