You Ask, We Answer: Is the Chippewa Valley getting an A&W?

(WQOW) - This You Ask, We Answer comes from Gene who wants to know if the Chippewa Valley is getting an A&W?
The answer is yes. A Wisconsin A&W franchise owner is looking to build two new A&W restaurants in our area, one in Cadott and the other Altoona.
The American-fare restaurant famous for their frosty-glass homemade root beer is looking open the Altoona location near Woodman's. The franchise owner Deanne Wells told News 18 that if the site plan is approved, her goal is for this A&W to open by the end of this December.
She said her architect is currently working on a site plan, which will need to be approved by the Altoona plan commission and city council before they can start building.
Over in Cadott, Wells has received a conditional use permit to open an A&W near Wisconsin 27 just off Highway 29. This A&W is also in the process of preparing a site plan that will need to be approved by the village board before construction can begin. Wells hopes this A&W will open next spring or summer.
Wells already owns two other A&W restaurants, one in Spencer and another in Withee.
Wells said anyone interested in working at one of her restaurants can contact her at deewells@frontier.com
