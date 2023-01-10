 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT THURSDAY JANUARY 12...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particulate Matter which will remain in
effect until 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, January 12. This advisory
affects people in Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties.

Due to stagnant winds and moisture from snowmelt, enhanced Fine
Particulate Matter concentrations are being trapped near the
surface. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Weather Alert

.A band of light precipitation will move through the area
tonight, bringing a period of light freezing rain which could mix
with light snow at times. Accumulations of freezing rain and snow
will be minimal, but the freezing precipitation will make
roadways and walkways slick and dangerous if untreated. The
primary time frame for the precipitation will be from around 9 PM
through 3 AM.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

You Ask, We Answer: Is the city going to salt the side streets?

  Updated
  • 0
Eau Claire Winter Side Street

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Is the city of Eau Claire going to salt the side roads? That's what Calvin, and many in the City of Clear Water are wondering.

The Street and Fleet crew has salted the main roads over the last month and a half, but when it comes to the side roads and residential areas, they do not plan to do so.

Street and Fleet manager Aaron Nicholson said the city is not salting residential areas because of finances and the environmental impact. Salt costs $95 per ton, versus sand at 75 cents per ton. Nicholson said it would cost more than half a million dollars every year to salt every street in the city.

He added extra salting would negatively impact our lakes and rivers with runoff.

Nicholson said he understands the side streets are difficult to travel on right now, but a grader has been out daily to scrape down the snowpack, and they have sanded every residential street at least once.

"All our plow trucks, the type of plow they have, they just float at the top. They don't really have the ability to just cut in and scrape that snow off. We have some loaders and graders that do better at that, but with the ice, it's very tough on equipment versus if it was just snowpack," Nicholson said. "We're kind of limited in our options. We just really need the weather to change."

Nicholson hopes we have a couple days of temps above freezing. That way, crews can at least plow a little more of the side roads.

If you like to respectfully request your road to be sanded again, you can call the streets department at 715-839-4963. 

Want News 18 to answer your question? Ask it here, or email us at news@wqow.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

