You Ask, We Answer: Is the city of Eau Claire liable for vehicles damaged by its roads?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's time to roll into another segment of You Ask, We Answer. Michael is wondering, "Is the city liable for vehicles damaged by its roads?"
Eau Claire deputy city attorney Douglas Hoffer said the city is not civilly liable for damage caused by ruts, potholes, or other winter conditions.
If your vehicle does get damaged, he said call your insurance company.
Hoffer added city crews work hard to keep the roads as passable as possible, but they can't always keep up with the constant change in weather.
"There actually is a specific state statute that address the snow issue and shields the city from civil liability in a vast majority of cases," Hoffer said.
If you'd like to report a rut or pothole, contact the city streets department at communityservices@eauclairewi.gov or the city risk manager at RiskManager@EauClaireWI.Gov.
If your wheel is stuck in a rut, be sure to keep some sand or cat litter in your vehicle. You can put it into the hole to get some traction to get out.
If you have a question you'd like answered, email us at news@wqow.com with 'You Ask, We Answer' in the subject line.