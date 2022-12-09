You Ask, We Answer: Moholt Drive, Haymarket Landing, and Regency Inn questions answered

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are multiple business-related questions to tackle for this You Ask, We Answer.
Carol is wondering, "what's being built on the corner of Clairemont Avenue and Moholt Drive?"
The answer is a drive-thru coffee shop. The Eau Claire Plan Commission approved the development plan for 7Brew Coffee back in June. A spokesperson with 7Brew told News 18 the new stand will be 510 square feet in size. The new location is scheduled to open in the summer.
Larry is wondering, "What's going into the Haymarket Landing building on the Barstow Street side?"
The answer is a new Asian restaurant called Madden. It will be able to seat 120 people and have the kitchen open to the dining area so people can see the chefs cooking.
"[My husband] has been in Eau Claire for about 15 years now so he really loves Eau Claire," said Binh Lu, co-owner of Ninja and Madden Restaurants. "He really likes to do his best and use his best experience to bring that to Eau Claire customers. A lot of people get to know Binh and Feng at Ninja, but they only know about sushi. There's other things we have experience with."
Eau Claire couple Binh Lu and Feng Lin own Ninja Japanese and Chinese restaurant off of Barstow Street, and they're excited to offer something different than their original menu at their new location.
"Ramen, poke bowls, rice bowls, fried rice, also boba," Lu said.
The couple hopes to open Madden in the summer. Ninja will remain open. Madden will be their second restaurant.
As for the west side of the Haymarket building, Foxconn is still looking to lease the property. Commonweal Development manages the property for Foxconn, and officials say the space can be used for almost any kind of tenant, from restaurants to offices.
The last question comes to us from Brent: "When will the Regency Inn be closing?"
The answer is we don't know. We do know though the lawsuit against the owners of the hotel is still pending. A court trial with Judge Sarah Harless is scheduled for June 5 through 9. A resolution to the case could come sooner though, if the owners are able to sell the property.
