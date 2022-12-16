You Ask, We Answer: What and when was Eau Claire's coldest wind chill ever?

We've seen it all already this winter: snow, rain, and ice.
However, this You Ask, We Answer question is about wind chill: George asked, "What and when was Eau Claire's Coldest wind chill?"
Here's the answer: Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer says the coldest wind chill ever recorded in Eau Claire was -59° on January 10, 1982. Wind chill has been calculated in Eau Claire since the first automated weather station was installed at the airport in 1949.
The calculation of -59° wind chill used the air temperature and wind speed at the time on January 10, 1982. The temperature was -28° with a wind speed of 21 mph.
However, on that date, it was reported as a wind chill of -80. In the 1990s, the wind chill calculation that had been used for decades was determined to be wrong. In 2001, the new wind chill calculation was implemented and all old wind chills were recalculated.
To understand why, we need to look at what wind chill actually is. The wind chill is a calculation that is specific to humans, however it is a concept that can be applied to any warm-blooded animal, though the calculation would have to be adjusted for different animals to be accurate. So, the wind chill temperature used is accurate only for humans.
The theory of wind chill is based on the rate humans lose heat. When the wind is calm, a layer of heat that we lose stays close to the outside of our skin, and that slows the heat loss process. When it's windy, however, the moving air breaks up this insulating warm layer. When fast enough, the wind actually pulls heat away from our body and accelerates the rate of heat loss.
The wind chill temperature is what the air temperature would have to be if there wasn't any wind for the body to lose heat at that same rate.
While -59° is the coldest wind chill recorded, there have been several other instances in Eau Claire's history with wind chills in the -50s. There have been 18 dates in Eau Claire's history since 1949 with a wind chill at or colder than -50°.
Each of the top five coldest wind chills occurred before the recalculation of wind chills in 2001, and the old scale calculations are shown in the graphic above. Notice that the calculation doesn't adjust all of the numbers in the same way. In fact, the third coldest wind chill in history on January 9, 1977 would not have been included in the top 5 ever under the old scale. All the others on this list registered colder wind chills using the old, incorrect calculation.
Next, let's explore why the old calculation was incorrect and why the current calculation works much better. The old scale was based on research conducted in Antarctica in 1945. Those researchers measured the rate of heat loss of water in a plastic container in different temperatures and wind speeds.
One of the issues with this scale is that while the human body is mostly water, the layer of skin on the outside of the body affects the rate of heat loss by acting as a bit of an insulator. The other issue is those researchers used wind speeds measured at the standard automated anemometer's universal height of about 33 feet above the ground, well above the height of even the tallest person.
The new calculation implemented in 2001 was the result of researchers at the University of Purdue. They first adjusted wind speed down to 5 feet above the ground, the height of the average face. They also used a model of the human face and studied the heat loss of the face, since that's the most likely body part to be left at least partially uncovered when outside in the cold.
Once they derived their new calculation, they went one step further and tested their theory with human volunteers inside a refrigerated wind tunnel. They placed temperature sensors on various parts of the body including sensors on the inside of cheeks. Those tests not only confirmed the new equation's accuracy, but also showed the wind chill was directly proportional to the time it takes for frostbite to set in.
Not only is this useful information to know, it proves the accuracy of the new calculation because frostbite occurs when skin freezes, and that happens when the body loses a certain amount of heat. Remember that wind chill, by definition, measures the temp it would have to be without the wind to produce the same heat loss.
It turns out that the old scale overestimated the effect of wind and underestimated the role of air temperature in the heat loss process. This can be seen in the list of coldest wind chills: the old scale is much colder when the wind speed was higher and nowhere near as cold when the wind is under 10 mph.
