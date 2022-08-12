You Ask, We Answer: What are the bicycle laws and where should cyclists ride?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, Kim is wondering: what are the bicycle laws in Eau Claire and where should cyclists ride?
For cyclists, a daily commute can sometimes be scary.
"I've been yelled at, cussed out by people just for riding my bike, safely and legally," said Derek Parr, a local cyclist.
Parr of Eau Claire has been biking his whole life. "I was always riding my bike as a kid, and I really enjoyed it. I bike more than I drive," he said.
Throughout his time in Eau Claire, Parr has seen the roads improve to be safer for cyclists, since they are not allowed on the sidewalks.
"According to state statute, cyclists cannot bike on a sidewalk, they have to follow the rules of the road just like any other motor vehicle would, unless it is approved by a city ordinance," said Officer Joan Lawcewicz from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.
The same law applies for children, but is dependent on the situation.
"Whatever would be the safest option given the circumstances," Lawcewicz said. "Children are a little different."
Lawcewicz added issuing a fine to cyclists or cars breaking the rules of the road is not a goal.
"More often than not it's just an education thing, and often times it would just be a warning," she said.
Because there is nowhere else to bike, Parr said it can be dangerous as a biker on the road.
"They'll brush past and not leave that three feet buffer and be very close," Parr said.
Parr and Lawcewicz agree that education is the best way to solve the problem.
"The most important thing that we like to focus on in cases like that would be educating the public," Lawcewicz said.
"If you have education and enforcement, you don't have to worry as much about infrastructure," Parr said.
At the end of the day, Parr said he wants everyone to look out for each other on the roads.
"We just pick different ways to do it, but we're all just trying to get to where we want to go. I think if we just respect that, keep it in mind and look out for each other, we can make sure that everyone can get where they want to go," he said.
Other forms of transportation like skateboards and non-motorized scooters are not allowed on the roads, they are only allowed on sidewalks.
