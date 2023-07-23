 Skip to main content
You Ask, We Answer: What are the big birds that live in Bollinger Fields?

Osprey Nest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In tonight's edition of You Ask, We Answer, Andler spotted a large, unusual bird's nest on a light in Bollinger fields and is wondering: who lives there?

According to a local bird expert, they're Ospreys, and they live there due to the close proximity to the Chippewa River.

Ospreys are fish hawks, which means that they catch fish in the water with their talons.

"These birds wouldn't build their nest 50 miles away from the water source.  So they're always going to be near the water," said Steve Betchkal, an ornithologist.  "That's the things with Ospreys, you always see them near water, they always build their nest within a mile or two from the water, rarely any farther than that."

Osprey population was declining in the 1950s and 60s, however, the Ospreys have made significant recoveries and there are currently no concerns about them going extinct.

You can find the Osprey nest on a light post between baseball fields 9 and 10 in the Bollinger Field complex. You can also find ospreys on a light post in Carson Park between the baseball and football stadiums.

