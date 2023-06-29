You Ask, We Answer: What are the large birds with a nest in Carson Park?

EAU CLARIE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, Mike asked what the large birds with the big nest on a lamp post in Carson Park are.
According to a local bird expert those birds are Ospreys, back from spending the winter near the Gulf of Mexico. Every year, they come back to Carson Park because Osprey pairs are faithful to one spot for their nest for life.
In fact, the Ospreys are encouraged at Carson Park, as there is a platform for them to build their nest on.
"This bird, it's funny, the bird is actually perched over the visitors at the football games, which I think is a little ironic because the birds can you know, defecate on the visiting team's side, but not on the home side," said Steve Betchkal, a local Ornithologist.
Ospreys, like Eagles, are fish hawks — meaning that they catch fish in the water with their talons. That's actually part of the reason that they are nested where they on the light post. Ospreys often seek the highest possible nesting area near a body of water, like Half Moon Lake.
Osprey population was declining in the 1950s and 60s, however, the Ospreys have made significant recoveries and there are currently no concerns about them going extinct.
Have a question you want News 18 to answer? Click here to submit it to us, or send us an email at news@wqow.com