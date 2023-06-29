 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

You Ask, We Answer: What are the large birds with a nest in Carson Park?

  • Updated
  • 0
Osprey Nest

EAU CLARIE (WQOW) - In this You Ask, We Answer, Mike asked what the large birds with the big nest on a lamp post in Carson Park are.

According to a local bird expert those birds are Ospreys, back from spending the winter near the Gulf of Mexico. Every year, they come back to Carson Park because Osprey pairs are faithful to one spot for their nest for life.

In fact, the Ospreys are encouraged at Carson Park, as there is a platform for them to build their nest on.

"This bird, it's funny, the bird is actually perched over the visitors at the football games, which I think is a little ironic because the birds can you know, defecate on the visiting team's side, but not on the home side," said Steve Betchkal, a local Ornithologist.

Ospreys, like Eagles, are fish hawks — meaning that they catch fish in the water with their talons. That's actually part of the reason that they are nested where they on the light post. Ospreys often seek the highest possible nesting area near a body of water, like Half Moon Lake.

Osprey population was declining in the 1950s and 60s, however, the Ospreys have made significant recoveries and there are currently no concerns about them going extinct.

