You Ask, We Answer: What are the rules regarding placement of trash bins?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In this Monday edition of You Ask, We Answer, both Peg and Jan asked if there is a city ordinance regarding placement of garbage cans and recycling bins? Are they allowed to be stored in an area that's visible from the street?
The short answer is yes, there is a city ordinance, and no waste bins are not allowed to be visible from the street, per that ordinance.
Title eight of the Eau Claire code of ordinances pertains to health and safety, and it addresses this topic in some detail.
On the points most relevant to this specific question, the code states that containers in residential areas shall not be stored where they are clearly visible from the street, except for purposes of collection.
The section on collection outlines clear guidelines for curbside, alley line or up-the-drive collection, stating that containers should be put out no earlier than 5 p.m. on the day prior to collection, and should be removed on the day of collection. It also states that collection should be done during the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
You can read more about this ordinance by clicking here.
If you have something you have been wondering about and want the answers, you can ask us here or email us at news@wqow.com